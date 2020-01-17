McCabe's 'Hear This' Recap

'Hear This' is a weekly segment every night at 9pm with McCabe highlighting all new music!

Check out this week's plays!

MONDAY Selena Gomez - "Rare"

TUESDAY Roddy Ricch - "The Box"

WEDNESDAY Future ft. Drake - "Life Is Good"

THURSDAY Jonas Brothers - "What A Man Gotta Do"

FRIDAY Halsey - "you should be sad"



