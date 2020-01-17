McCabe's 'Hear This' Recap

January 17, 2020
McCabe
hear this, mccabe
Categories: 
Music

'Hear This' is a weekly segment every night at 9pm with McCabe highlighting all new music! 

Check out this week's plays!

 

  • MONDAY
    • Selena Gomez - "Rare"
    • selena gomez, rare
  • TUESDAY
    • Roddy Ricch - "The Box"
    • roddy rich
  • WEDNESDAY
    • Future ft. Drake - "Life Is Good"
    • drake, future
  • THURSDAY
    • Jonas Brothers - "What A Man Gotta Do"
    • jonas brothers
  • FRIDAY
    • Halsey - "you should be sad
    • halsey

 

Listen every night at 9pm with McCabe to hear the latest and freshest music!

