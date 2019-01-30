McCabe Catches Up With Loud Luxury

Loud Luxury sits down with McCabe to talk about their recent trip to Australia, new music and predictions for the Big Game.

Loud Luxury Bio:

University friends Andrew Fedyk & Joe Depace better known as Loud Luxury have been creating quite a stir in the dance music scene as of late. With just a handful of releases under their belt, the London, Ontario duo has attracted the attention of taste makers such as Oliver Heldens, SNBRN, and Gorgon City to name a few.