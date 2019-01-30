McCabe Catches Up With Loud Luxury

January 30, 2019
McCabe

Loud Luxury sits down with McCabe to talk about their recent trip to Australia, new music and predictions for the Big Game. 

Loud Luxury Bio:

University friends Andrew Fedyk & Joe Depace better known as Loud Luxury have been creating quite a stir in the dance music scene as of late. With just a handful of releases under their belt, the London, Ontario duo has attracted the attention of taste makers such as Oliver Heldens, SNBRN, and Gorgon City to name a few.

Tags: 
Loud Luxury

Recent On-Demand Audio
1.30.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Accused Her Roomie of Using Her Night-time Naughty Toy! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What Does It Mean If You Dream All Your Teeth Fall Out? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Are You The Biggest Bandwagon Fan In All Of Socal?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
1.29.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio