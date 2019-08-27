AMP Endless Summer Jeep Giveaway with McCabe

August 27, 2019
McCabe
Categories: 
Uncategorized

Congrats to Armando for winning the key that will start up his brand new 2019 Jeep Wrangler! Shoutout to Jeep for making this all happen! AMP's Endless Summer don't stop! Head over to AMPRadio.com for more!

Tags: 
Jeep
Jeep giveaway
Endless Summer
McCabe

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: Would You Name Your Child Pumpkin Spice & All The VMA Recap - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Did Edgar Rat Out His Own Cousin & A Listener Thanks Someone Live For Saving Her Life - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Is Edgar Really Related to Salma Hayek & Drunk People Saying Ridiculous Things - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: What’s Your Go-To Pick Up Technique When You Like Someone & A Listener Calls in For Tamara - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Your Adulting Fails & The Worst Thing Your Parents Made You Eat As A Kid - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
View More On-Demand Audio