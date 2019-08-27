AMP Endless Summer Jeep Giveaway with McCabe
August 27, 2019
Categories:
Congrats to Armando for winning the key that will start up his brand new 2019 Jeep Wrangler! Shoutout to Jeep for making this all happen! AMP's Endless Summer don't stop! Head over to AMPRadio.com for more!
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
29 Aug
Skechers Back To School Giveaway with Edgar and Chelsea Skechers Outlet
02 Sep
George Lopez L.A. County Fair
07 Sep
ZEDD In The Park LA State Historic Park
16 Sep
Chance the Rapper The Forum
20 Sep
Life Is Beautiful Downtown Las Vegas