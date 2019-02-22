Jake Miller Talks New Music with McCabe

Related: Watch Logan Henderson's Full Interview HERE

Jake Miller stops by to talk with McCabe about his new music, inspirations and upcoming tour with Logan Henderson.

Jake Miller Bio:

When an artist controls his destiny, he builds a lasting legacy. Critically acclaimed Miami-raised and Los Angeles-based pop singer, producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jake Miller takes matters into his own hands. Not only does he craft all of his beats and pen lyrics, but he also plays guitar and piano. This artisan approach adds a tactile touch and heartfelt honesty to pop augmented by funked-out swagger and soulful style. That sound not only pushed his cumulative plays past the 200-million-mark, but also caused the likes of USA Today to predict, “Miller seems to be on the precipice of the next level of fame.” Now, the multi-talented rising star stands poised to reach those heights on his 2019 debut EP for RED Music, and he personally built the foundation to do so.

“I feel like I’ve been working towards this for the past two years,” he explains. “Everything in my life changed—from relationships to business. I became happy when I realized I could produce my own material, be independent, and do all of this by myself. For the first time, it really felt like me.”Since his emergence, Miller has quietly and diligently worked towards such artistic freedom.In 2015, he earned a breakthrough with “First Flight Home,” which moved over 100,000 digital singles. That same year, his Overnight EP yielded the fan favorite title track, which co-starred Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles in its sexy video.

On this steady rise, he attracted a diehard following known as “the Millertary” and comprising 1 million Instagram followers, 600k Twitter followers, and 1.1 million Facebook “likes” and counting. He shared the stage with everyone from Ariana Grande to Shawn Mendes, and he garnered the endorsement of People Magazine, The Los Angeles Times, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Billboard, Just Jared, and more. Entertainment Weekly proclaimed among “9 Artists to Hear Now” and Live Nation pegged him on its “Ones To Watch.” Going independent in 2017, he taught himself how to produce and make beats, leading to a pair of full-length releases—2:OOAM IN LA and Silver Lining—buoyed by hits such as “Can’t Help Myself” and “The Girl That’s Underneath” [feat. Jabbar Hakeem].In the making of those albums, he found his creative compass.“When I started out, I would go to sessions and work with other producers,” he says. “However, I took all of 2017 and dedicated myself to learning how to produce. I went to Guitar Center and bought thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment that I didn’t know how to use like a grand piano and a saxophone. Then, I stayed in my apartment and watched thousands of hours of YouTube tutorials.

I wanted to download as much info into my brain as possible, so I didn’t need anybody else going forward. That set the stage for me.”Signed to RED Music in the midst of a stacked headline tour, he dove into making more music. Miller turned the first page of this new chapter with the 2018 single “Wait For You.” Merging eighties-esque synth bass and expansive melodies, it clocked over 1 million global streams in under two months.The 2019 follow-up “Nikes” illuminates another side of the artist. Backed by rich production, thick bass, and hummable guitar courtesy of Miller, it paints a nostalgic, yet personal picture of a broken relationship with lines like, “I still got your Nikes laying in my closet right there in the corner teasing in me…All they do is bring back memories.”“I had gotten out of an eight-year relationship, and I realized that I had a pair of shoes sitting in my corner that weren’t mine,” he recalls. “It’s basically reminiscing on what we had. It’s emotional about the past, but it makes you think about the future.

My favorite songs can hype you up and cause you to get emotional too.”His EP thrives on that dynamic diversity, hinging on an upbeat funky strut throughout and incorporating everything from live choir to horn sections. It showcases the scope of his sound.In the end, Miller has just begun building his legacy.“When you think of me as a person and an artist, I hope it inspires you to take life by the horns,” he leaves off. “If you want something, just go after it. No one is going to work as hard for you as you are. I want my story and music to inspire you to keep going towards being the best at whatever you want to be.”

