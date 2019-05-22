Jake Miller and Logan Henderson Play the Newly Friend Game with McCabe

May 22, 2019
McCabe

Jake Miller and Logan Henderson take a break from the Wait For You Tour to play the newly friend game with McCabe. 

Watch the full interview with Jake Miller and Logan Henderson HERE.

Tour starts next week -------------- Couple pics from rehearsals ------------------ Post an emoji of what you think this tour gonna be like...

A post shared by Logan Henderson (@loganhenderson) on

Driving to LA for the final show of the tour -- Its been a crazy ride, but I’m all fueled up thanks to @ReignBodyFuel #ReignPartner

A post shared by Jake Miller (@jakemiller) on

Tags: 
Jake Miller
Logan Henderson
Interview
McCabe

