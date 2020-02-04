McCabe's 'Hear This' Recap Week 1.27

'Hear This' is a weekly segment every night at 9pm with McCabe highlighting all new music!

Download the RADIO.COM app to listen wherever you go and get notifications on which song he'll play every night!

Dua Lipa "Physical"



Alicia Keys "Underdog"



Bad Bunny "6 Rings"



Eminem ft. JuiceWRLD "Godzilla" ​​​​​​​



Madison Beer "Good In Goodbye" ​​​​​​​



Check out last week's "Hear This" picks here.

Listen every night at 9pm with McCabe to hear the latest and freshest music!