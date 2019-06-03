Christian Paul Talks With McCabe About The Inspiration For His Song "Strong"
June 3, 2019
Christian Paul talks with McCabe about his new single "Strong", his inspirations and how he got into music.
Only 7 days until my first single drops. Tell your friends :) #WLDLYB
A post shared by Christian Paul (@thisischristianpaul) on
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
21 Jun
BET Experience Staples Center
22 Jun
Eat Drink Vegan Brookside at the Rose Bowl
22 Jun
BET Experience Staples Center
25 Jun
Khalid: Free Spirit World Tour Staples Center
26 Jun
Khalid: Free Spirit World Tour Staples Center