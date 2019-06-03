Christian Paul Talks With McCabe About The Inspiration For His Song "Strong"

June 3, 2019
McCabe

Christian Paul talks with McCabe about his new single "Strong", his inspirations and how he got into music.

Only 7 days until my first single drops. Tell your friends :) #WLDLYB

A post shared by Christian Paul (@thisischristianpaul) on

Tags: 
Christian Paul
McCabe
IG

