Billie Eilish Interview at AMP Radio's Life Is Beautiful Pool Party

In Billie Eilish’s new music video for ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hell,’ the singer is seen with wings falling into a black pit, but the singer says the meaning is deeper than what it appears on the surface.

The “Bad Guy” singer stopped by 97.1 AMP Radio and RADIO.COM’S official Life Is Beautiful Pool Party Series on Friday and explained to host McCabe that the idea behind that song and music video was a metaphor.

“It’s a metaphor for climate change and global warming and stuff,” she said. “If you don’t look into it, you’d think it’s about hell and stuff. But realistically it’s about the world we’re living in now and I just had this visual of wings coming out … and I thought it’d be cool if I just fell from the sky into a pool of f—ing black s—t.”

On Friday, many around the country protested to take a stand on climate change — an issue Eilish takes to heart.

“I don’t know if I got involved, I just wanted to be involved,” she said. “There isn’t much time. Do you want to die or do you want to live?”

Eilish said she avoids using plastic and no longer eats meat as an attempt to make an impact on climate change.

“There’s some things from my job I can’t really do. I’d love not to waste resources, like planes and cars and stuff, but there’s certain things you can do instead … there’s numbers you can text to protest and just speak up, you know.”

Eilish also spoke about working on new music, although she stressed she was not working on a new album, but rather in the studio just having fun and trying new things.

She also spoke about preparing for her upcoming performance on SNL on Sept. 28, but do not expect her to be in any sketches.

“F—k, people keep asking me. I would not [do sketches>” she said. “I think it’s really funny, but it would be corny as hell. I’d rather watch them be funny and just laugh.”

Watch the full interview above.