Benny Blanco & Tainy Take AMP Radio Behind-The-Scenes of "I Can't Get Enough"
March 12, 2019
AMP Radio's McCabe and Krystal Bee got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of the "I Can't Get Enough" set with Benny Blanco and Tainy.
@mccabeonair is behind the scenes with @itsbennyblanco & @tainy on the set of #ICantGetEnough! Check our Stories to see the rest! ----
#ICantGetEnough of this massive bed! Thank you @selenagomez @JBALVIN @ItsBennyBlanco #Tainy for inviting me to the slumber party! #ICantGetEnoughMusicVideo out now!! https://t.co/u0lFfAPDto pic.twitter.com/sAQrVaQYaP— Krystal Bianca (@KrystalBee) March 12, 2019
Thank you @tainy @itsbennyblanco @selenagomez @jbalvin for inviting me to your sleepover! #ICantGetEnough of this big ass bed --!!! #ICGE video out now!!!!
Ok seriously, can we sleep in this bed? It looks SOOOOO comfy!