Benny Blanco & Tainy Take AMP Radio Behind-The-Scenes of "I Can't Get Enough"

March 12, 2019
McCabe
AMP Radio's McCabe and Krystal Bee got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of the "I Can't Get Enough" set with Benny Blanco and Tainy. 

@mccabeonair is behind the scenes with @itsbennyblanco & @tainy on the set of #ICantGetEnough! Check our Stories to see the rest! ----

A post shared by 97.1 AMP Radio (@971ampradio) on

Thank you @tainy @itsbennyblanco @selenagomez @jbalvin for inviting me to your sleepover! #ICantGetEnough of this big ass bed --!!! #ICGE video out now!!!!

A post shared by Krystal Bianca (@krystalbee) on

Ok seriously, can we sleep in this bed? It looks SOOOOO comfy! 

"I Can't Get Enough" Music Video Just Released Ft. Benny Blanco, J. Balvin, Selena Gomez & Tainy

 

 

