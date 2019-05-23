5 Seconds of Summer Plays "Who Tweeted It" with McCabe
May 23, 2019
Categories:
How well do the 5SOS guys know each other's tweets? 5SOS plays a game of "Who Tweeted It" with McCabe.
Watch the full interview with McCabe HERE.
A post shared by 5 Seconds of Summer (@5sos) on
