Watch Paul McCartney's Epic "Carpool Karaoke"

Social media lit up with photos of Paul McCartney & James Corden out and about in Liverpool for a purported recording of Corden's hit series "Carpool Karaoke."

The rumors were true as McCartney & Corden took part in an epic version of the Late Late Show segment.

The two drove around Liverpool visiting various sites of McCartney's youth, including his childhood home, a barbershop on Penny Lane, and even a local pub to surprise all while singing Beatles songs and a few of McCartney's biggest hits.

If Carpool Karaoke ever gets bigger than this, we'd love to see what that looks like because this was fantastic.

Want more Paul McCartney? The Beatles legend recently released two new songs. Listen to "Come On To Me" and "I Don't Know" here.