Christmas-Themed "Rage Rooms" Are Now a Thing

Take a baseball bat to a Christmas tree and watch your stress melt away!

December 3, 2018
Maura O'Malley

Ah, the holidays. Some people welcome this time of year with open arms, ready and excited to brush the dust off the decorations and crank up the Christmas tunes. Others, on the other hand, channel the Grinch.

If you take after Scrooge once Thanksgiving is over, then London’s “Rudolph’s Rage Room,” the brainchild of a creative events group, is the place for you.

There, for about $25, you get three minutes and a baseball bat to go full-on Office Space on a Christmas tree, destroying both the holiday spirit and your stress.

Watch it all go down in the video above, and maybe you’ll experience some second-hand stress relief.

What do you think? Would you pay $25 to take out your holiday-induced aggression on a tree?

