Main Roads to Big Bear Closed This Weekend

If you're planning on heading to Big Bear this President's Day Weekend, you better be prepared for a little extra traffic.

According to localconditions.com, two of the more popular highways to Big Bear Lake are closed until further notice.

Highway 18, which takes motorists by Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs, is closed 5 miles north of the junction of SR 330 at Snow Valley due to a rock slide. Highway 38, which takes motorists through the eastern Redlands area, is also closed in both directions from Bryant St to Hatchery Dr.

Motorists are advised to take Highway 18 through the Lucerne Valley.

Speaking with KNX reporter David Singer, Big Bear Mountain Resort's Marketing Manager Justin Kanton says, "We just want to urge people to take their time, make sure you're carrying chains in your vehicle, and just give yourself a little bit of extra time to get up the hill, and then also when you're heading back down. Just make sure you get up here, have fun, and be safe getting home."

Get all the latest traffic conditions on KNX1070 or BigBearMountainResort.com.