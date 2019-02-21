Lightsaber Dueling Is A Sport In France

Are you one with the force? The French Fencing Federation certainly is since the country has officially made lightsaber dueling a sport. The nation’s fencing federation has recognized it as a competitive sport so now you can live out your “Star Wars” fantasies defending the galaxy plus getting a workout in. The iconic lit up weapon replicates the foil, epee and sabres used in the Olympics except with a major upgrade that is equipped with a chip that emits a gruff electric rumble. See photos HERE.

The French federation sees this new sport as battling the Dark Side, in this case the public’s obsession over being glued to our phones and modern technology.

“With young people today, it’s a real public health issue. They don’t do any sport and only exercise with their thumbs,” says Serge Aubailly, the federation secretary general. “It’s becoming difficult to (persuade them to) do a sport that has no connection with getting out of the sofa and playing with one’s thumbs. That is why we are trying to create a bond between our discipline and modern technologies, so participating in a sport feels natural.”

So calling all Young Padawans, you’re training awaits in France.