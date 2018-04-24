Life Is Beautiful 2018 Lineup Announced

The Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival is coming back to Downtown Las Vegas this September 21st - 23rd with a jam-packed lineup.

Life Is Beautiful 2018 performers include The Weeknd, Travis Scott, DJ Snake, Odesza, N.E.R.D, Miguel, Tyler the Creator, and A$AP Ferg. Check out the rest of the line up HERE.

Tickets go on sale on THURSDAY, April 26th at 10am! Get your tickets HERE.

Life is Beautiful was designed to embrace diversity, and the depth of this festival’s lineups year after year caters to the wants and needs for all types of music fans.

For more info, visit lifeisbeautiful.com or connect with Life is Beautiful on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat (@LIBeautifulFest) and YouTube.