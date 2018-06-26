Letters Of Love To Kids

We want your help in sending love and hugs to the kids who have been separated from their families. Here's how you can help:

1. Copy the letter below (feel free to add any other message!)

Please make sure the letters are in Spanish! You can leave the English translation if you'd like

2. Take a picture of the letter, post it to Facebook​/ Instagram/ Twitter and tag @971ampradio

3. Use the hashtag #LettersOfLoveToKids​

4. Use the address below and send the letter!

English Letter

Hi, my name is ______. You are not alone. My family and friends are thinking and praying for you.

We send you lots of love and a big hug.



Your new friend,



___________________





Spanish Translation

Hola, mi nombre es _________________.

Quiero que sepas que no estas solo(a). Mi familia y yo estamos pensando y orando por ti. Te mandamos mucho cariño y un gran abrazo.



Tu amigo(a),



___________________



TODEC

P.O. BOX 1733

Perris CA 92570

Thank you so much for helping us send love to the kids who really need our support right now. We really appreciate you!