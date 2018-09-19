LeBron James Slams into Space Jam Sequel!

By: Scott T. Sterling

It’s the Looney Tunes teaming up with Wakanda’s finest.

NBA superstar LeBron James has tapped Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to produce an upcoming sequel to the 1996 animated fantasy classic, Space Jam.

“I loved his vision,” James told The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to bring Coogler onto the project. For Jame, who grew up in the Midwest in a time when there were no black superheroes for kids to admire, Coogler’s success with Black Panther resonated heavily with the NBA champion.

"So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing,” James marveled.

The original Space Jam stands as the highest-grossing basketball movie of all-time, raking in an impressive $250 million around the world.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James explained. “It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

The new Space Jam dream team was rolled out via SpringHill Entertainment, which shared this appropriately dramatic image on social media. See it below.

Production on the new Space Jam is expected to start in 2019.