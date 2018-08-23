Zedd Is "Happy Now" With New Music Video Feat. Elley Duhé

It is the DJ and producer's brand new single!

August 23, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

© Admedia, Inc

Zedd's latest summer hit officially has a music video and we sure are "Happy Now." The DJ and producer's latest feel-good track features rising pop star, Elley Duhé.

Related: Zedd Releases "The Middle" Remix EP

When "Happy Now" was released back in July, Zedd revealed it as one of the more organic sounding songs he's created in a long time. It was co-written by Noonie Bao and Sarah Aarons while the 28-year-old produced the fun tune himself.

The collaboration follows his smash hit, "The Middle," featuring Maren Morris which continues to receive praise from all genres. Zedd will continue his Las Vegas residency at the Omnia Nightclub through 2020.

Watch Zedd's "Happy Now" music video below.

Tags: 
Zedd
Elley Duhé

Recent On-Demand Audio
8.22.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
8.22.18 Has A Past Love Interest Ever Crept Back Into Your Life? "The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
You May Have Bought Relationship Hazard Insurance w/o Knowing It! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Give Someone Who's Flaked On You Multiple Times Another Chance? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Was Hooking Up w/ A Married Man Who Had A Kid On The Way! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio