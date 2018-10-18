Watch Brandi Carlile & Sam Smith Perform "Party of One"

The pair sings together for a good cause!

October 18, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

John Phillips/Dia Dipasupil Getty Images

Brandi Carlile and Sam Smith have teamed up for a good cause and they're singing as a "Party of One." Together the esteemed vocalists are sharing a new rendition of the track with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Children in Conflict

The original song is featured on Carlile's sixth studio album, By the Way, I Forgive You. The project will help raise funds for the children "in some of the most dangerous and war-torn regions of the world."

"Sam and I came together for a cause near and dear to our hearts and a portion of the profits will go to Children in Conflict. We hope you enjoy the video," Carlile shared to Twitter.

Children in Conflict stems from Carlile's campaign to raise $1 million for the Looking Out Foundation which she co-founded in 2008. If you'd like more information on the cause or are looking to donate, click here.

Watch Brandi Carlile and Sam Smith perform "Party Of One" below.

Brandi Carlile
Sam Smith

