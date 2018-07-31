P!nk Gives Reese Witherspoon Inside Look of 'Beautiful Trauma' Tour

Reese Witherspoon recently traveled to Venice Beach, California to spend the day with international sensation, P!nk. The "Secrets" singer sat down with the Shine on with Reese host to talk all about raising her children, touring around the world, and more.

The 38-year-old revealed to Witherspoon that she knew she wanted to be a musician very early on which helped her find her way to stardom. “I had a goal in mind and I had the stubbornness to go after it, and that’s what kept me a live,” P!nk said.

"What a ride! Thank you @Pink for taking me to new levels (I was completely terrified) you are such an inspiring artist, mother & all around incredible performer," Witherspoon shared to Twitter.

P!nk is currently out on the road for her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' which will run through May of 2019. While filming Shine on with Reese, she was in the midst of rehearsals which allowed Witherspoon to take part in the action.

Watch a clip of Reese Witherspoon's episode of Hello Sunshine starring P!nk below.