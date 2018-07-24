Maren Morris Joined by Cassadee Pope, Lindsay Ell, and RaeLynn to Perform "The Middle"
These country ladies hit the stage together in Nashville!
Maren Morris appeared in Nashville July 23 as part of Niall Horan's 2018 Flicker World Tour. The country star invited some of her close friends including Cassadee Pope, Lindsay Ell, and RaeLynn to join her on stage.
These country ladies put the fans in Music City into a frenzy while they performed Morris' No. 1 smash hit, "The Middle." Pope took to Twitter stating, "Did our best Spice Girls impression during The Middle last night. @marenmorris you're a brave woman for inviting us up there."
Among the country star power at the Ascend Amphitheater Monday night, Thomas Rhett was also in attendance. The "Life Changes" singer shared a photo to Instagram of his new concert merchandise captioned, "This is how much I like you bro @niallhoran."
Check out the fun-filled performance below.
NASHVILLE LOVE. Brought up the gals for The Middle. --✨ pic.twitter.com/dwkZrUIhMC— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018
All of my fave women in Country on one stage -- @MarenMorris @CassadeePope @lindsayell @RaeLynn #FlickerWorldTour #FlickerWorldTourNashville pic.twitter.com/OAqdiKE49F— Jennna (@Jennna91) July 24, 2018