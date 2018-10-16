Little Mix Announce New Album, 'LM5'

The ladies will deliver their new collection November 16th!

October 16, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Little Mix will officially drop their fifth studio album, LM5, on November 16. The announcement comes shortly after the release of the project's lead single, "Woman Like Me," featuring Nicki Minaj.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy NelsonLeigh-Ann Pinnock, and Jade Thirwall's LM5 era will follow their 2016 album, Glory Days. The British girl group will deliver a 14-track collection as well an 18-track deluxe edition for their Mixers.

"We love how you've named each of our eras over the years. So we've decided to call our next album..LM5. We've worked so hard on this, we are so proud & can honestly say this is our favourite album to date," Little Mix shared to Twitter.

Little Mix's LM5 will be available for pre-order on Friday.

