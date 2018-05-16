LISTEN: One Republic and Logic Join Forces for “Start Again"

It's time for 13 Reasons Why to "Start Again" and this time around One Republic and Logic have teamed up for a new song to support the Netflix hit.

The brand new track will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming season of the Netflix original. Check out the track below:

One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder's smooth vocals along with Logic's rhymes bring the emotional lyrics to life. The song reflects the teen drama's theme and messaging surrounding suicide.

"Start Again" follows the release of Selena Gomez's "Back To You," which is also included on the tracklist. Other musicians featured include Billie Ellis, Khalid, Parade of Lights, and more. The 13 Reasons Why soundtrack will officially be released on Friday.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will be available for streaming on Netflix May 18.