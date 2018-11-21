Katy Perry Named 2018 Highest Paid Woman in Music

The 'American Idol' judge pulled in $83 million this year!

November 21, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Katy Perry has been named the highest paid woman in music for 2018 by Forbes. The global superstar has reportedly earned $83 million pretax this year.

According to Forbes, Perry's 'Witness: The Tour' had her "grossing over $1 million per night" while out on the road from June 2017 to June 2018. Aside from touring for her loyal 'Katy Cats,' the 34-year-old also served as judge on American Idol garnering her over $20 million during the ABC reboot.

Perry is among the magazine's list for The World's Highest-Paid Women In Music 2018 which also includes Taylor Swift ($80 million), Beyonce ($60 million), Pink ($52 million), Lady Gaga ($50 million), and more. These are the numbers calculated "before deducting fees for agents, managers, lawyers and estate executors," Forbes reports.

