John Legend to Bring Fans 'A Legendary Christmas' Album

John Legend will give fans 'A Legendary Christmas' album this holiday season. The singer's first Christmas album will drop on October 26 and include 14 tracks.

Legend's new collection will feature Stevie Wonder playing harmonica on "What Christmas Means to Me" as well as Esperanza Spalding on "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

In addition, the 39-year-old will hit the road for A Legendary Christmas Tour in support. The 25-date run kicks off November 15 which Legend announced via social media earlier this week.

John Legend recently became the first black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award (EGOT). He is also slated to become the newest coach of NBC's The Voice in 2019.