John Legend to Bring Fans 'A Legendary Christmas' Album

The singer will take his holiday tunes on tour in support!

October 2, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

John Legend will give fans 'A Legendary Christmas' album this holiday season. The singer's first Christmas album will drop on October 26 and include 14 tracks. 

Related: John Legend to Join 'The Voice' for Season 16

Legend's new collection will feature Stevie Wonder playing harmonica on "What Christmas Means to Me" as well as Esperanza Spalding on "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

In addition, the 39-year-old will hit the road for A Legendary Christmas Tour in support. The 25-date run kicks off November 15 which Legend announced via social media earlier this week. 

John Legend recently became the first black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award (EGOT). He is also slated to become the newest coach of NBC's The Voice in 2019.

Tags: 
John Legend
Legendary Christmas

Recent On-Demand Audio
10.02.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Got Cheated On While She Was Pregnant! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What’s Your Urban Legend Method of Predicting the Sex of A Baby Early On? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What’s The Worst Altercation You’ve Ever Had With A Neighbor? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.02.18 Our Listener Hosed Down Her Neighbor In The Face! ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio