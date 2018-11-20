Gwen Stefani Shares "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" Video Starring Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has released a music video for her "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" track. The pop superstar's new visual features her longtime boyfriend and The Voice coach, Blake Shelton.

Stefani released the deluxe edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas just last month which features five additional holiday covers. The music video captures the beauty of her holiday themed lyrics while telling their love story in the most cheerful way.

"Thought I was done for, thought that love had died / but you came along I swear you saved my life / and I wanna thank you, baby / you make it feel like Christmas."

Together the real-life couple are shown preparing Christmas dinner, picking up their tree, and of course dancing the night away. Shelton even takes back his present under the tree when he finds Stefani sitting with Santa Claus.

