GALLERY: 2018 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena tonight (May 20) in Las Vegas. We caught all of your favorite stars on the red carpet including Taylor Swift, Khalid, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, and many more prior to the show.

Below, check out some of our favorite looks from the #BBMAs red carpet!

Janet Jackson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Khalid

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Legend

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Grey / Zedd / Maren Morris

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

All photos sourced from Getty Images.