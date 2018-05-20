GALLERY: 2018 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet
May 20, 2018
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena tonight (May 20) in Las Vegas. We caught all of your favorite stars on the red carpet including Taylor Swift, Khalid, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, and many more prior to the show.
Below, check out some of our favorite looks from the #BBMAs red carpet!
Janet Jackson
Taylor Swift
The Chainsmokers
Khalid
Demi Lovato
Jennifer Lopez
Christina Aguilera
Shawn Mendes
Nick Jonas
Camila Cabello
John Legend
Grey / Zedd / Maren Morris
All photos sourced from Getty Images.