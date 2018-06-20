EXCLUSIVE: Echosmith Play 'Over My Head' Trivia Game

In honor of Echosmith's new single, "Over My Head," we had the music trio answer a few trivia questions.

Graham, Noah, and Sydney Sierota played a game with us to figure out what exactly would go over their heads.

Whether or not you knew the names of all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the number of bones in the human body, or the ingredients included in a In-N-Out Burger, we think the Sierota siblings did a pretty good job.

Echosmith's "Over My Head" lyrics relay a message of miscommunication that occurs within a relationship. The track will be featured on their sophomore album due out later this summer.

The band's latest release follows the success of their now platinum single, "Cool Kids." Echosmith first arrived on the music scene in 2013 when they dropped their debut record, Talking Dreams.

Listen to Echosmith's "Over My Head" below.

Echosmith will hit the road as a supporting act on Pentatonix's 2018 North American tour alongside Calum Scott in July.