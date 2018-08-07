Ellie Goulding Engaged to Caspar Jopling

The pop star is currently in the studio working on album No. 4!

August 7, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

John Phillips/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding is engaged!

The pop star and her now fiancé Caspar Jopling revealed the news to the U.K.'s The Times and will be included in the magazine's upcoming marriage section. Goulding first began dating the son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Adam of Yorkshire 18 months ago.

According to People, Jopling studied the "history of art and architecture and film studies at Harvard" and currently works for Sotheby's in New York City. 

The 31-year-old released her third studio album, Delirium, in 2015 which features "On My Mind," "Army," "Something in the Way You Move," and more. Goulding is now in the process of recording her next album while residing in London.

Congratulations!

-- @kevintachman #Serpentine @acnestudios @jacquemus

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Need sunnies or not happy

A post shared by Caspar Jopling (@casparjopling) on

I took this photo on my new contax g2 and now think I am Helmut Newton rebirthed. Photo skills aside, you’re darn beautiful darling

A post shared by Caspar Jopling (@casparjopling) on

Dolly and Elvis @amfar @nakedheartfoundation

A post shared by Caspar Jopling (@casparjopling) on

 

