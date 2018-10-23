Ellie Goulding & Diplo Tease New Collaboration

Ellie Goulding will kick off a new era October 24 with the release of "Close To Me." The British pop star has collaborated with DJ and record producer, Diplo, while also featuring Swae Lee on the track.

Goulding's "Close To Me" drops tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET and is the first song to come since her 2015 album, Delirium. The 31-year-old recently blacked out her social media accounts leaving everyone in suspense.

Goulding has since shared cryptic cheetah print themed images as well as a ten second teaser. While we wait for the official drop, see the posts below and check back for the official unveiling of "Close To Me."