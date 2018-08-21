Ed Sheeran and Don McLean Share "Vincent" Performance Video

Ed Sheeran and Don McLean were among the lineup of artists to perform at the UCLA Health and Teen Cancer America benefit concert August 18 in Los Angeles. The pair went on to share a video of themselves to social media singing "Vincent" together backstage ahead of the show.

According to the UCLA Health website, the private event "started a decade ago to raise awareness and vital funding that has elevated the UCLA Health Autism Program." Howie Mandel served as the auctioneer of the night while Roger Daltrey and Van Morrison also performed.

"Ed & I rehearsing Vincent for the big show! Ed is a quick study... turned out great," McLean shared to Twitter.

McLean's "Vincent" was released in 1972 as a tribute to Vincent Van Gogh. You can check out the 72-year-old and the "Happier" singer performing the track on stage as well thanks to a new fan video.

Watch below!

Ed & I rehearsing Vincent for the big show! Ed is a quick study...turned out great pic.twitter.com/74zpO1Fhd0 — Don McLean (@donmcleanonline) August 18, 2018

Tonight I had the honor of performing with 3 of my favorite artists. Roger Daltrey, Ed Sheeran, and Van Morrison. They are the finest artists and the finest people I have met in this business. pic.twitter.com/bzVq8qxZMy — Don McLean (@donmcleanonline) August 18, 2018