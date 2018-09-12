'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27 Celebrity Lineup Revealed

The celebrity lineup for season 27 of Dancing with the Stars has been announced. The ABC dance competition will return on Monday, September 24 which includes a new star-studded cast.

Related: The 'Joyride' Has Officially Begun for Tinashe

Joe Amabile, Bobby Bones, Nikki Glaser, Evanna Lynch, Juan Pablo di Pace, Alexis Ren, Mary Lou Retton, John Schneider, Tinashe, Danelle Umstead, and DeMarcus Ware will compete for the 2018 Mirrorball Trophy.

The cast was joined by their host Tom Bergeron to discuss the upcoming season and more on Good Morning America earlier today. Dancing with the Stars first debuted in 2005 and continues to bring fans a variety of professional and celebrity talent.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere live on Monday, September 24 at 8/7c on ABC.