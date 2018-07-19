Bebe Rexha Shares Personal "I'm A Mess" Video

Bebe Rexha has unveiled a music video for her brand new single, "I'm A Mess." The personal song is featured on the pop star's newly released debut album, Expectations.

"I have been very vocal and honest about my ongoing struggle with anxiety and depression. I wanted to create a video and song that expressed my truth. This video is a celebration of me finally being able to accept my imperfections. I’m okay with not being okay all the time," Rexha shared to Twitter. "If you feel alone or lost please know you are not, and you are loved."

"I'm A Mess" is the first official single to come from Rexha's Expectations album. The track follows her chart-topping hits including "I Got You" and "Meant To Be" featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Throughout the new video, all the lights are shining toward the 28-year-old as she is pulled in a room on a stretcher. However, just like the lyrics say (and her therapist), everything's gonna be alright.

Watch Bebe Rexha's "I'm A Mess" music video below.