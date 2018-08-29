Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai, Kane Brown & Normani to Announce 2018 AMAs Nominations

The 2018 American Music Awards will return later this fall to honor artists of all genres while featuring performances from today's biggest stars. Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai, Kane Brown, and Normani will come together on September 12 to announce this year's nominees via YouTube.

According to Billboard, the announcement will also "include a panel discussion with the announcers." The nominations for the AMAs are chosen based on radio airplay, album and digital song sales, touring, among other things the magazine reported.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions, the 2018 #AMAs will air live on ABC Tuesday, October 9 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.