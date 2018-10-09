2018 American Music Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos
Which artist had your favorite look of the night?
The 2018 American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles October 9. Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the ceremony which celebrates today's most influential artists.
We caught some of your favorite stars walking the red carpet prior to the fan-voted awards show. Check out just a few of our favorite looks from the #AMAs this evening including Khalid, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and more.
See below!
Carrie Underwood
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Khalid
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Mai
Post Malone
Jennifer Lopez
Zedd
The Chainsmokers
Bebe Rexha
Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign
Rita Ora