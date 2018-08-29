Zedd Shares Behind The Scenes Video Making "Happy Now"

It's his latest summer track featuring Elley Duhé

August 29, 2018
LA
NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Zedd at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

© PictureGroup

We always love when we can get behind the scenes and see one of our favorite artists making music. Now, to see an artist like Zedd creating music, that is something very special.

His latest summertime feel-good track "Happy Now," features the very talented Elley Duhé and boasts a nice spot at No. 31 inside the Top 40.

Zedd does seem to be pretty happy, seeing how well his latest release is doing following up his smash hit featuring Maren Morris, "The Middle," and its 27 week tenure topping the Dance chart. In this behind the scenes video we even find out superstar producers have technical troubles, too, noticeable by Zedd smashing his mouse on his desk multiple times.

Did you know the song even has its own filter on Snapchat?

Check out the music video for "Happy Now:"

