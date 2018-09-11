Zedd & Elley Duhé Share Acoustic Video for "Happy Now"
It's the follow-up sound to the EDM hit-maker's track, "The Middle"
Zedd just shared a beautiful acoustic version of his hit with Elley Duhé, "Happy Now."
The summer's end track is a follow up to the EDM hit-maker's "The Middle" with Maren Morris and Grey, which are big shoes to fill after the over-the-fence hit claimed the crowning spot on the U.S. Adult Contemporary chart, both Top 40 charts and also the Dance chart.
Also, while the man in this video may look a lot like Zedd, it's actually not. It's his brother, Arkadi Zaslavski, who does not miss a note.
“HAPPY NOW” ACOUSTIC - OUT NOW!!!⁰@elleyduhe @arkadi
Currently, "Happy Now" is gaining certain traction, even while having to compete with a second "happy" track from Marshmello and Dan Smith of Bastille, "Happier."
Check out the deconstructed and impeccable acoustic recording of "Happy Now."