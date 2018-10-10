World Mental Health Day 2018: Remember to Take Care of Yourself

From Lady Gaga, ROZES, Chance The Rapper's manager, & more

October 10, 2018
LA
Yoga Meditating Sunrise, Woman Mindfulness Meditation on Beach

© Inara Prusakova - Dreamstime.com

Today is World Mental Health Day. We want to take this time to remind you to please, take care of yourself and your mental health. It's more than important... and you're more than worth it.

Lady Gaga'a foundation, ROZES, Chance The Rapper's manager, and more have sent their thoughts on this day.

Check some of them out below.

Remember to take care of yourself. We love you.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255. 

World Mental Health Day
Lady Gaga
ROZES
Chance the Rapper

