Wiz Khalifa Debuts "Rolling Papers 2" Music Video
The title track comes off of Wiz's latest album, 'Rolling Papers 2'
July 17, 2018
Wiz Khalifa is back and back with some heat!
- RELATED: Wiz Khalifa Drops 'Rolling Papers 2'
We're talking an action-packed music video complete with dogs, bowling, and even fight scenes.
It's the title track off of Young Khalifa's latest album, Rolling Papers II, which has a total of 25 tracks on it.
The new project even features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Jimmy Wopo.
Watch the incredibly captivating music video for "Rolling Papers 2" right here!