Will Smith + Shawn Mendes Join Ranks Of World Cup Anthems -- Full List!

In fashion true to World Cup theme songs, Nicky Jam, Will Smith, and Era Istrefi's "Live It Up" and Shawn Mendes' World Cup remix of his hit "In My Blood" hits every blood pumping, crowd jumping, and overall really exciting mark every World Cup anthem should.

Okay first though, isn't this Cup's mascot, Zabivaka the wolf, so flippin' cute?

© Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

RIGHT! Okay anyway, what's a World Cup without stadium shaking soundtracks? Here's a list of just some of our favorites:

5. Shakira - "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)"

4. K'NAAN - "Wavin' Flag" (Coca-Cola Celebration Mix)

3. Pitbull feat. Jennifer Lopez - "We Are One (Ole Ola)"

2. Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood"

1. Nicky Jam feat. Will Smith and Era Istrefi - "Live It Up" (produced by Diplo)

BONUS TRACK: Ricky Martin's "Cup Of Life" from the 1998 World Cup certainly gets me going:

The best thing about World Cup music? These songs are meant to bring people together from all over the world. You can get the full hand-picked playlist of super-hype themes from past World Cup's specifically for your enjoyment here.