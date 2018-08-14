Quavo Drains Half Court Shot, Wins $10K Drake Bet

'Aubrey & the Three Migos' are wet (wet)

August 14, 2018
LA
Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) of Migos during the Budweiser Made In America Music Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 2, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. /

© imageSPACE

Right before launching their Aubrey & the Three Migos tour in Kansas City this past weekend, Quavo and Drake had to settle a little bet they made.

Related: Drake Covers Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"

The whole OVO crew is apparently in a tour-long basketball tournament while making their way around the country.

The stakes? 10,000 G's. (BTW, that's near-nothing to either artist.)

Watch Hunco drain one on Drizzy here:

#Quavo hit the half court shot to win $10K in a bet with #Drake! ------ @QuavoHuncho @ChampagnePapi @BrandonDull #WSHH

A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop // WSHH (@worldstar) on

Sauce!

Aubrey & the Three Migos are set to perform tonight, August 14, in Detroit. Will Drake make a comeback?

Tags: 
Quavo
Drake
Aubrey and the Three Migos

Recent On-Demand Audio
8.14.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Are You Thrilled Your Children Are Going Back To School?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Parents Thank Teachers For Taking Their Kids Back! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Want To Know About Your Partner’s Shady Past? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
8.13.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio