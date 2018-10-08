Watch Post Malone's "Better Now" Music Video

And relive some of the best moments from his 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' tour

October 8, 2018
LA
Post Malone behind the scenes before his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour show in Nashville at Footsies Dive Bar on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Post Malone just recently wrapped his spectacular Beerbongs & Bentleys tour and now we have a sweet new music video for "Better Now."

The new video captivates with the best moments from the tour, from making huge crowds jump to never-before-seen backstage footage.

The "always tired" rapper also reminded us to always keep listening.

Check out the music video for "Better Now" below.

