Vic Mensa & G-Eazy Throw It In "Reverse" In New Video

Vic Mensa just dropped his long-awaited music video for "Reverse," featuring G-Eazy and produced by Marshmello.

He teased us on July 17 and we've been eager to see ever since.

Mensa finally tweeted it's release earlier:

Aside from Vino's "Metaphysical," it's the latest track from all three artists, following Eazy's "Love A Loser" and 'Mello's "Check This Out."

"Turn around and throw it in reverse" in this brand new music video with Vic Mensa and G-Eazy: