Vic Mensa & G-Eazy Throw It In "Reverse" In New Video
This latest track is produced by Marshmello
Vic Mensa just dropped his long-awaited music video for "Reverse," featuring G-Eazy and produced by Marshmello.
He teased us on July 17 and we've been eager to see ever since.
YALL READY FOR THE #REVERSE MUSIC VIDEO @G_Eazy @marshmellomusic
link: https://t.co/0Up2sMYOlw pic.twitter.com/tzUlrxnU7p— vino valentino (@VicMensa) July 17, 2018
Mensa finally tweeted it's release earlier:
#REVERSE ft @G_Eazy prod. by @marshmellomusic VIDEO OUT NOW: https://t.co/T9vr0IPfLx pic.twitter.com/7utZx7NIEZ— vino valentino (@VicMensa) August 6, 2018
Aside from Vino's "Metaphysical," it's the latest track from all three artists, following Eazy's "Love A Loser" and 'Mello's "Check This Out."
"Turn around and throw it in reverse" in this brand new music video with Vic Mensa and G-Eazy: