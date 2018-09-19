Tyga Releases New Tracks "Swap Meet" & "Dip" With A Music Video

Tyga just dropped some fire for us, complete with a new visual, too.

"Swap Meet" and "Dip" are the Compton rapper's latest releases. His video for the former features the "Make It Nasty" artist chillin' courtside at the STAPLES Center and throwing 'hunnids in the club.

T-Raw's been riding high ever since his "Taste" single dropped at the beginning of this summer and went 2x Platinum.

Watch the hot new video for "Swap Meet" below and then take a listen to "Dip."