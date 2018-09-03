Ty Dolla $ign Says He Has A Lot Of Music Coming

He's produced with artists like Lil Wayne, Kanye, Drake, Beyoncé, JAY-Z & more

September 3, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22: Ty Dolla Sign performs with Ella Mai at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

In a recent interview, Ty Dolla $ign says, he's "about to go on a spree of just dropping f***ing projects.”

We're hoping one of those will be his project, MihTy, with Jeremih, which we're all awaiting the release of.

“I’m getting back into my production as well and producing for other people," the rapper tells HipHopDX. He's produced tracks for and with Lil Wayne, Kanye, Drake, JAY-Z & even Beyoncé, who he says "is for sure the best female vocalist alive."

"I’m having fun. I’m living my best life,” Ty says. It certainly looks like it, judging by his recent IG photos. Ty Dolla's currently on the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy.

Summer ain’t over yet , back on the road Friday!

Dolla, who's dawned the title Ty "Feature" $ign from the more than 54 features and 100 guest appearances he's provided verses on, says he is actively working on a solo album as we speak. “I’m working on it right now. I gotta make my next move my best move." 

Ty just recently released a single, "New Level," featuring Lil Wayne and Jeremih, in anticipation of his MihTy project coming soon.

The Endless Summer Tour is getting ready to wrap up here soon, finishing the final leg in Miami on September 8. He should have some free time here soon to finish up a few projects. 

In the mean time, Ty Dolla $ign says he's "just having fun."

Zad

Ty Dolla Sign

