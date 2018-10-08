Travis Scott Performs "Skeletons," "Astrothunder" & "Sicko Mode" on SNL

Travis Scott just threw down for the Saturday Night Live audience while performing "Skeletons," "Astrothunder," and "Sicko Mode."

The tracks are off of his latest album release, Astroworld, which sat at No. 1 on the charts for many weeks.

The out of this world rapper was even joined onstage by John Mayer playing guitar. (Talk about a collab!)

Watch Travis Scott perform his mix of "Skeletons" and "Astrothunder," as well as "Sicko Mode," below.