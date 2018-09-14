T.I. & Meek Mill Post Up In New "Jefe" Music Video

It's off T.I.'s 'Dime Trap' project coming soon

September 14, 2018
LA
TI. 2018 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Meek Mill attends 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

© Admedia, Inc / ISO/SIPA USA

Following its release just last week, T.I. and Meek Mill just posted a new visual to their "Jefe" track.

Related: Drake Brings Out Meek Mill In Boston, Squashes Long Time Beef

It's the latest from the Atlanta-bred rapper who also released “Wraith” with Yo Gotti after signing over to Epic Records last week at the same time.

The ATL, PHL collaboration is heavily influenced by Spanish style and the duo even throws a Day of the Dead party with some "living dead" in this new Calavera style music video. 

View this post on Instagram

Dead-Da-Fuq-Serious #DimeTrapOTW

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Watch the dope new music video for "Jefe," below.

Tags: 
T.I.
Meek Mill
Jefe

Recent On-Demand Audio
9.14.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
9.14.18 Brian’s Comedy Got Mama Bean Weak AF ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener’s Boyfriend Cheated w/ Her BEST FRIEND & Got Her Pregnant! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Alexa Tells You Why You Should Appreciate Hangovers! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Asked About Each Others’ Booties On A Radio Speed Date! - AMP Morning House AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio