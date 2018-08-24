T-Pain Starring In New TV Series, Drops "Might Be" Feat. Gucci Mane

Prepare to enroll at 'T-Pain's School of Business'

August 24, 2018
LA
27 June 2013 - Los Angeles, Ca - T-Pain. Los Angeles premiere of Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain at Regal L.A. Live Stadium 14 in Los Angeles, Ca.

T-Pain's been hella' busy lately!

He just got done with part one of his Everything Must Go mixtape series. The "Chopped N Skrewed" singer is clearing out his library of previously unreleased music.

This is the latest release from Pain, however, it seems as if this track is a much newer recording. It's most definitely a vibe with a sauced up verse from Gucci Mane following up Pain explaining why he "Might Be."

What's not up for question is the "Bartender" singer's TV appearance schedule. It was just announced his new show, T-Pain's School of Business will premiere on the Fuse network beginning Oct. 16. Pain will be exploring 18 different startup companies that were founded by millennials and younger.

Excited to show you guys what I’ve been working [email protected] this October --

A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain) on

Check out T-Pain and Gucci Mane's latest bop, "Might Be," right here:

Tags: 
T-Pain
School Of Business
Gucci Mane
Might Be

