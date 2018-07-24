Steve Aoki Debuts BTS, "The Truth Untold," Remix At Tomorrowland

With one of the biggest music festivals on the planet going down in Belgium, you can more or less expect there to be some huge debuts and releases happening.

Superstar EDM producer and DJ Steve Aoki just dropped a bangin' new remix of "The Truth Untold" by Korean pop-star group BTS.

As the A.R.M.Y. knows very well, Aoki is no stranger to collaborating with K-Pop supergroup BTS. He's whipped up tracks including a remix of "Mic Drop" featuring rapper Desiigner in 2017 and even co-produced the track he just hit with this EDM remix, "The Truth Untold."

This year's Tomorrowland, which is a worldwide music festival destination, has been host to stars like Dua Lipa, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, David Guetta, and more.

Watch Steve Aoki debut his brand new remix of BTS's "The Truth Untold" at Tomorrowland:

For now here it is #thetruthuntoldremix pic.twitter.com/UqPWBww5Hq — Lie To Me Aoki (@steveaoki) July 21, 2018

Listen to the full LIVE version here: