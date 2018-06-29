Steve Aoki Confirms Collab With BTS

After remixing BTS' previous hit "Mic Drop," Steve Aoki now has something even bigger in store!

Aoki tweeted:

So proud of the success of our song #TheTruthUntold that I had to start working on a remix that I can play in my sets. So far it sounds amazing. Can’t wait for u all to hear it. Debuting sooooon! @BTS_twt — Pretender Aoki (@steveaoki) June 27, 2018

BTS had confirmed to us last month that a collaboration with Zedd is coming soon. A.R.M.Y., it looks like we'll get one with Steve Aoki even sonner than that!